Tractor-trailer runs off I-44, crashes into homeowner's front yard

ST. LOUIS – A semi-truck ran off the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 Wednesday afternoon and crashed into a front yard.

The accident took place just after 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of Lafayette and I-44.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the truck nearly struck the home and a Spire gas meter.

People were inside the residence, but fortunately, no one was injured.

WB I-44 & N. Kingshighway (4000blk of Lafayette) MVA involving a tractor trailer. Nearly missed the dwelling & @spire_energy meter. Dwelling was occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/OGWpOQQLlE — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 18, 2018