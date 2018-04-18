Swansea police investigate 12 car burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, Ill. – Swansea police and the Illinois State Police are investigating a recent rash of car burglaries.

According to police, the burglaries occurred overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning in the Castle Acres Subdivision, located at Route 161 and Josephine.

Some of the targeted vehicles were left unlocked and others had their windows smashed. Police said one unlocked vehicle had a loaded 9mm pistol stolen from it.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.