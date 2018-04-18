Missouri lawmakers play charity softball tournament at Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lawmakers are not letting the Greitens scandal postpone a chance to raise money for charity in Jefferson City.

Every year, lawmakers have made a tradition of playing a charity softball game. There are about 10 teams, some made-up of members of both parties, and lawmakers say it can get pretty serious, with lawmakers getting injured in the past trying to stretch a single into a triple.

The game raises about $5,000 for a local food bank.

But as lawmakers held committee hearings and tried to keep doing the state's business in spite of the Greitens scandal, some lawmakers questioned whether it's really appropriate to hold this event. Lawmakers postponed the event from last week when the Houe Special Investigation Committee released its report.

A tournament organizer said some members and teams do have to cancel each year because of business back over at the capitol, and she expects that to be the case this year.

So, while some lawmakers would have like this to be postponed tonight, others say play ball.

The games last about 45 minutes between the teams and it's a double elimination tournament.