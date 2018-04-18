× Illinois man wakes to find drunk stranger asleep on his couch

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Metro East man woke up Wednesday morning to find a stranger sleeping on his couch and a totaled car in his driveway.

Alcohol and a windy, dark, country road in Lenzburg, Illinois appears to be the combination that led a man to crash his car in the front yard of Steve Guenthers. After crashing, the man went inside the house and passed out on Guenthers’ couch.

“My roommate woke me up at 4 a.m. and said, ‘Is somebody supposed to be sleeping on the couch?’” Guenthers said.

Guenthers went and checked and, sure enough, saw 58-year-old William Lloyd, clearly intoxicated sleeping on his couch. He looked outside and saw a red car all smashed up.

“Apparently, he totaled the car there and stumbled up to the house and obviously we didn’t have the front door hinged tight enough and he made himself at home,” he said.

Guenthers said the man wasn’t a threat, but too drunk to answer simple questions.

“He thought he was in Nashville at a buddy’s house,” he said. “Not so much.”

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and New Athens Police Department showed up. Westerman was taken away in an ambulance as a precaution but didn’t appear to be injured.

“If you had seen the car, you would find it hard to believe. It had to roll at least two or three times,” Guenthers said.

Lloyd also missed the high-pressure gas line in Guenthers’ yard by mere feet! That could have been disastrous for everybody.

“I’m thankful he’s not hurt and didn’t bleed all over the damn house, which is a good thing,” Guenthers said.

Lloyd was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with an expired registration, and illegal transportation of alcohol.