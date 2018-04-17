St. Louis County officers shoot, injure suspect in St. Louis City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Louis County Officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the St. Louis city Tuesday afternoon. Police shot a 26-year-old man in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue. The suspect was taken to the hospital for immediate surgery. The suspect is currently listed in critical condition.

FOX 2's Andy Banker reports that the suspect was shot at by four St. Louis County Police officers while the FBI's Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force was serving a warrant. There are no reports of any officer injuries at this time.

Officers from the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department were called to the scene just after 1pm. There are now representatives from the St. Louis County Police Department in the neighborhood to address the media. Their Force Investigative Unit will be handling the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

#BreakingNews update - just confirmed: 1 suspect shot by @stlcountypd as @FBI Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force was serving warrant - no officers injured @FOX2now @KPLR11 - no confirmation on suspect’s condition pic.twitter.com/7PLZBYbQEp — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) April 17, 2018