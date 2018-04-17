St. Louis aviation expert says Southwest Airline engine explosion very rare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local aviation expert sat down with FOX 2 news to talk about the deadly Southwest Airlines emergency landing that happened Tuesday.

Melvin Burkart, Professor Emeritus Aviation Science from the Parks Aviation School at St. Louis University has 30-years’ experience as a crash investigation expert.

He said events such as Tuesday's are extremely rare, and it's especially rare a plane's engine would explode. He said from the information he has learned about the incident he feels the pilot and crew did everything they were trained to do.

He said if he was investigating the incident he would look into if it might have been caused by a blade failure. He said a small mechanical issue like that can be looked over by human error, but it would be very rare.

The investigation is underway by the NTSB.