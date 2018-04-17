Republican leaders are calling on Gov. Greitens to resign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Republican leaders in the Missouri House and Senate are calling on Governor Eric Greitens to resign. A statement from Sen. President Pro Tem Ron Richard called for impeachment proceedings to begin immediately. A statement from House Leadership said the time for Greitens to resign is now.

State Rep. Nate Walker, (R) Kirksville, was one of the governor’s early supporters. He was also one of the first Republicans to call for the governor to resign.

“He needs to accept responsibility. Go ahead and resign and if not, the General Assembly will probably take some sort of action against him,” said Walker. “It’s not good for the state of Missouri and certainly he should understand that but I guess he doesn’t.”

State Rep. Steve Cookson, (R) Poplar Bluff, expressed frustration over how the governor’s woes are overshadowing the work of lawmakers.

“I don’t know why we have to be in this situation. I really don’t, because I don’t think one person is more important than the entire state,” he said.

Earlier in the day House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, (D) Kansas City, renewed her calls for the governor to resign.

“I think it just adds to the fact that it’s time for the governor to turn in his resignation,” she said.

State Rep. Clem Smith, (D) Velda Village Hills, is one of many lawmakers who remember how Gov. Greitens campaigned as a political outsider.

“When you come into office call people all kinds of crooks and liars and you’re going to drain the swamp and you know some of the things you’ve heard the President say, you’re not going to have many friends when the house of cards starts falling down.”