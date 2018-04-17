× Missing Pevely baby found safe

PEVELY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been called off after a missing 7-month-old from Pevely, Missouri was found and reunited with her mother Tuesday afternoon.

Pevely Police Chief Tony Moutray said young Aubrey Gardner was discovered safe, as was the non-custodial parent she was with — Dalton Gardner.

Police believe Aubrey went missing after an incident involving Dalton Gardner at the mother’s home in the 900 block of Peggy Drive. Police did not elaborate on what happened during that incident, which occurred Monday morning. Chief Moutray said Dalton Gardner did not take the baby by force.

Chief Moutray said there was conflicting information about whether Gardner is the baby’s biological father, but police are working on the assumption that he is at this point.

Moutray said the baby and parent were found safe just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Before the discovery, the last known contact with Gardner was from Monday around 8 p.m., when his sister saw him in Hillsboro. Police had been concerned about the child, not only because Gardner is a non-custodial parent, but also because he is reported drug addict.