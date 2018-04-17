Emergency repairs to JB Bridge cause massive back-up on I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT announced late Tuesday morning that around 2 p.m. they would be shutting down two eastbound lanes of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

A MoDOT spokesperson said they had to do emergency repairs on a joint that was coming loose. He said it needed to be done immediately otherwise it was going to rip up vehicles as they crossed the bridge. He also stated that this is a 12-hour job so no matter when they started it was going to interfere with the afternoon or morning rush-hour.

One driver said her typical 20-minute commute was going to take five hours. Another woman said she couldn’t even merge onto the highway.

All of the work should be done by the morning rush.