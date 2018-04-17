× Ducklings rescued from storm drain by first responders

SHILOH, IL – Eleven ducklings got a new lease on life Tuesday night after someone at a track meet at Shiloh Middle School saw the duckling fall into a storm drain.

The call went out to for first responders at 7:15 p.m. Officers and firefighters from Shiloh police and O’ Fallon – Shiloh Fire Department responded to remove a grate in order rescue the ducklings.

All of the ducklings are in good health and have been turned over to the Treehouse Wildlife Center.