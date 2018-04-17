× Democrats file resolution to allow house committee to introduce articles of impeachment

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers in Jefferson City have taken a step towards impeaching Governor Eric Greitens.

Late Tuesday night they filed a resolution which if passed, would allow the house committee investigating the governor to introduce articles of impeachment.

The bill was filed just hours after we learned of new accusations of possible misconduct aimed at Governor Eric Greitens.

Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley says the governor may have broken some laws for using a donor list from a charity he founded and used it to raise money for his 2015 gubernatorial campaign in 2015.

Hawley says it’s now up to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney to decide whether to charge Greitens with a crime.

As for the governor, he has called these new accusations quote “ridiculous.”