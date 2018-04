Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with a home workout that utilizes an item nearly everybody has in their house: a step ladder.

Six exercises, three sets, with a one-minute rest between sets:

20 push-ups

40 squats

20 tricep dips

20 walking lunges

30 sit-ups

12 burpees