× St. Louis County detective arrested for DWI

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A detective with the St. Louis County Police Department was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to Capt. Jon Romas, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Olive Boulevard near N. Mosley Road around 1:30 a.m. on April 14.

Police found a vehicle had gone off the roadway, struck a street sign, and smashed into a tree. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured.

Romas said police determined the driver, identified as 30-year-old Katherine Simmons, was impaired and arrested her for DWI. Simmons told officers she employed by the county police department.

Simmons was booked and later released.