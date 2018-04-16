Save-A-Lot moving headquarters to St. Ann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO – Missouri-based Save-A-Lot announced Monday that construction will begin on its new corporate headquarters at the crossings at northwest in St. Ann.

The move will bring needed employment opportunities to the area.

The company began in 1977 with its first store in Cahokia, Illinois. In the years since, the company has grown to 1,200 stores and distribution centers nationwide.

The location of the headquarters in the former northwest plaza will help anchor the mixed-use redevelopment.

“What we're talking about is the corporate headquarters of Save-A-Lot in St. Louis County. It's a $20 million investment that retains 450 jobs and 64 new ones to our community,” said St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger,.

The company will move into 165,000 square-foot space once construction is finished.

“Rule number one for economic development is keeping what you got. So, working very hard to take care of existing business and help them grow.,” said Steve Johnson, CEO of Save-A-Lot.

The State of Missouri, Missouri partnership, St. Louis Economic Partnership and St. Louis County combined efforts to keep a hometown business from picking up in relocating.

Currently, about 2,800 government and private jobs are based at the crossings.

Mark Mantovani, Stenger’s opponent in the upcoming County Executive primary, had this to say about the Save-A-Lot announcement:

“Ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings make headlines, but they don’t necessarily represent economic growth. We all want to see the successful redevelopment of Northwest Plaza and other malls that are failing in St. Louis County, but politicians can sometimes confuse mere business relocation with real growth. And it certainly doesn’t seem like a coincidence that this is occurring at the mall owned by donors who gave Mr. Stenger more than $350,000 for his campaign.”