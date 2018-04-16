Major case squad investigating murder of former track star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Investigators are asking for the public's help to track down the person who killed a former East St. Louis High School. The Major Case Squad is handling the investigation into the murder of 21-year-old Roosevelt Davis from Cahokia.

Major Case investigators have put out pictures of a car that was seen leaving the area of the shooting. It is described as a silver Pontiac with an Illinois temporary tag. It may also have a dent on the front passenger door.

Davis was an All-American and all-state track star. He was known as "The Animal" because his former coach tells us he was faster than a cheetah, had the tenacity of a tiger and the heart of a lion.

Davis' life was cut short last weekend. Just before 1pm Saturday he was found shot outside the County Line Quick Shop on Camp Jackson road near Cahokia. He was discovered near the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis received a full track scholarship to Vincennes University.

The father of two had taken a break from his studies and only recently decided to go back. His former coaches are devastated by the killing.

The Major Case Squad has some 22 investigators working this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.