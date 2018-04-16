Investigators recover vehicle in murder of former track star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Major Case Squad detectives recovered a vehicle in connection with the murder of former East St. Louis High School track star Roosevelt Davis Jr.

A surveillance camera caught the vehicle driving away from the murder scene outside the County Line Quick Shop on Camp Jackson Road near Cahokia, just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators released photos of the car: a silver/gray Pontiac with Illinois temporary tags.

Investigators did not specify where they found the car.

Along with being a four-time state champion in track for East St. Louis High School, Roosevelt was the father of two little girls.

Davis' loved ones hope it`s the first step toward justice for his little girls.

The victim’s former girlfriend, Alexus Grant, spoke for the first time Monday about Davis' death and his daughter.

“She's just walking around the house saying, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy.' I showed her pictures. She said, 'That's my daddy.' She knew him. They loved each other," she said. "If you knew Velt, you just know he was an outstanding person, just goofy, very careful, the way he loved and cared. He had the heart of a lion. I just can't believe it's actually him."

Davis, 21, had a track scholarship to Vincennes University in Indiana. He came home after a semester because he missed his daughters, but had plans to return in the fall, loved ones said.

If you have any information on the murder, you’re asked to call the Major Case Squad at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5200.