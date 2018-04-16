× Illinoisans name top 10 buildings in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois turns 200 years old this December. To celebrate the state bicentennial, Illinoisans have been asked to name their favorite books, businesses, leaders, and buildings in the Land of Lincoln.

The project—the Illinois Top 200—is a joint initiative of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Springfield State Journal-Register, and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

These were the top 10 vote-getters for best building in the state:

1. Wrigley Field (Chicago)

2. Dana-Thomas House (Springfield)

3. Baha’i House of Worship (Wilmette)

4. Willis Tower (Chicago)

5. Robie House (Chicago)

6. Tribune Tower (Chicago)

7. John Hancock Center (Chicago)

8. Farnsworth House (Plano)

9. Jarrot Mansion (Cahokia)

10. Fort de Chartres Powder Magazine (Prairie Du Rocher)

Voting on future categories, including top historic sites and unforgettable moments, will continue on Illinois200.com.