Competing bicycle sharing companies to begin operating in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new way for people to get around downtown St. Louis launches Monday (April 16). Mayor Lyda Krewson will announce two competing bicycle sharing companies have been issued permits to begin operations in St. Louis.

LimeBike and Ofo will rent dockless bikes in the area. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report each company will have 750 bikes available for a total of 1,500 in the city.

Riders sign up for the service using each company’s app. Bikes are tracked by GPS, and the app will tell riders where the nearest bike is.

Then, riders use a smartphone to scan the bike to unlock it and start the ride. When the ride is complete, riders simply park the bike anywhere a bike is allowed and close the lock to complete the trip.

The LimeBike website says it offers a variety of options in its fleet including pedal bikes, electric assist bikes and electric scooters. Pricing varies per option.

Ofo’s website says bikes are available for one dollar per hour, and there is no limit to how long riders may rent the bike.