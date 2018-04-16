× Cardinals release music video celebrating Bob Gibson

The St. Louis Cardinals are celebrating Bob Gibson throughout the 2018 season. It’s the 50th anniversary of his record-setting season when he posted a 1.12 ERA.

On Monday, the Cardinals released a music video celebrating the Hall of Famer. It’s part of the club’s Complete Gamer fan engagement campaign, an effort to reach a younger generation of fans who may not know a lot about one of the greatest pitchers to play the game.

You can watch the music video—in its entirety—below: