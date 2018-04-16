Burly ‘Shrimp Bandit’ gets Forest Gump treatment from Chesterfield police

ST. LOUIS, MO — Chesterfield police need your help to find a Sam's Club shrimp bandit. Posted a surveillance photo to Facebook of a burly man they say stole $100 worth of shrimp last Monday. He reportedly hid the shrimp in his clothes and then walked out the door.
Police posted this message with the photo:
"Did you know, Shrimp is the fruit of the sea?
You can:
BBQ it
Boil it
Broil it
Bake it
Sauté it
There’s Shrimp-kabobs
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Gumbo
Pan Fried
Deep Fried
Stir Fried
There’s Pineapple Shrimp
Lemon Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp
Pepper Shrimp
Shrimp Soup
Shrimp Stew
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp and Potatoes
Shrimp Burger
Shrimp sandwich
That-That’s about it
The only thing you can’t do is steal it.
If you have any information please contact us at 636-537-3000.
And that’s all I have to say about that."