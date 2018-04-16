× 36-year-old gunned down in Bevo neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve a murder that took place over the weekend in south city.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Gravois Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a shooting. They found the victim, 36-year-old Jerome Boyd Jr., dead inside in a vehicle. Boyd had been shot in his head and back.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.