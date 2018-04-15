PGA pro Jay Delsing joined Rich Gould on Sunday Sports Extra to chat about the upcoming "Legends of St. Louis Golf" dinner April 23 at Hilton Frontenac Hotel. Tickets are $90 with a table for 10 going for $900.
Sunday Sports Extra: Legends of St. Louis Golf
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Olympic Legacy
-
Rich Gould talks soccer with a Steamers legend
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Wash. U. Basketball Coach Mark Edwards
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Ex-Blue Jamie Rivers
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Arch Madness
-
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: St. Mary’s vs. Vashon
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Chaminade
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Webster Groves vs. Fort Zumwalt South
-
Missouri State Basketball Tournament
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Vianney vs. Webster Groves
-
-
New bill would create added protections for refs of youth sports
-
MoDOT to shift westbound I-44 traffic between Grand and Arsenal Sunday
-
C3 Fitness – Golf conditioning workout