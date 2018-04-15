× Police close part of Chesterfield Airport Road for suspicious package

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department has closed Chesterfield Airport Road near Arnage Boulevard because of a suspicious package. The closure was done around 8:45 pm as a precaution when the package was discovered on the parking lot of the Fox & Hound.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad is on scene to determine the nature of the package.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, as hazmat teams is being called in to assist in the situation.

Chesterfield Airport Rd temporarily closed between Arnage Blvd and Public Works Dr due to suspicious package. — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) April 16, 2018