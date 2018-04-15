Police close part of Chesterfield Airport Road for suspicious package

Posted 9:09 pm, April 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:05PM, April 15, 2018

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department has closed Chesterfield Airport Road near Arnage Boulevard because of a suspicious package.  The closure was done around 8:45 pm as a precaution when the package was discovered on the parking lot of the Fox & Hound.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad is on scene to determine the nature of the  package.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, as hazmat teams is being called in to assist in the situation.