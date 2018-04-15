Police close part of Chesterfield Airport Road for suspicious package
CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department has closed Chesterfield Airport Road near Arnage Boulevard because of a suspicious package. The closure was done around 8:45 pm as a precaution when the package was discovered on the parking lot of the Fox & Hound.
The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad is on scene to determine the nature of the package.
According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield Police Department, as hazmat teams is being called in to assist in the situation.
38.670112 -90.608543