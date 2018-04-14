Pulse – Improving the lives of residents in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, MO — Delta Sigma Theta Inc. works unrelentingly to improve the lives of residents in the St. Louis region through service and programs. Find out how the sorority is changing lives and learn more about Show Me Arts Academy and how the non-profit helps young people develop their artistic talents.
Guests:
- Phyllis Russel-Smith, President, St. Louis Alumnae Chapter
- Glenise Cloudy, First Vice President, St. Louis Alumnae Chapter
- Richelle S. Clark, President, St. Louis Metropolitan Alumnae Chapterdr.
- Latasha Jennings, Second Vice President, St. Louis Metropolitan Chapter
- Marty K. Casey, Founder Show Me Arts Academy