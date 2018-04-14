One injured in overnight shooting in the Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the Grove near Vandeventer and Choteau.

Police got the call just after 3:30 this morning. Investigators have not revealed where the man was hit or how many times he was shot,

but they do say he was conscious and breathing and was transported to the hospital in critical/unstable condition.

Initially, homicide detectives were called in but police tell us it was determined that the case could be handled by investigators at the district level. That would generally be an indication that the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

At this point, police say the victim is an adult male, but they have not released his age.

It's also unclear whether the man was shot in the street or somewhere else in this immediate area. Police say they have no suspects so far in this case. Nobody else was hurt.

If you have any information, you are asked to call St. Louis Police.