× Freshway Foods recalls romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks

UPDATE: Schnucks is also voluntarily pulling from the produce departments all Dole salads containing chopped romaine. Schnucks will have fresh Dole salad kits with chopped romaine from a different growing region back in stores tomorrow and Monday.

ST. LOUIS – Due to a multistate outbreak of E. coli tied to chopped romaine lettuce, food retailer Freshway Foods has issued a recall of its romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks stores.

Schnucks customers are advised to check any item from the self-service salad bar containing romaine lettuce. Customers should also avoid the following salad varieties from the self-service deli area: apple walnut, Greek, Cobb, and tossed garden salads.

Customers can return any unused product to their nearest store for a full refund. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs Department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Freshway Foods is based in Sidney, Ohio.