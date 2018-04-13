Weather Kid of the Week – Kylan Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Kylan Davis is a third-grader at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic School in Florissant. According to his mother, Kylan has always been fascinated with the weather and regularly watches local TV news just to see the weather forecast. When Kylan grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist. Kylan Davis is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.