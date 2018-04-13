Teacher’s amazing dry-erase drawings get students excited for school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAOLA, Kan. - It can be hard to get your kids excited to go to school, but a Kansas teacher is using markers, a dry erase board and her talents to get kids excited about learning.

DeAnna Morgan has taught art at Paola High School for the past two years, and she draws on her dry erase board to get her kids excited about learning. She also found it helps her connect with them and inspire them in their own art.

She takes requests from the entire school and tries to do an original drawing every single day. You can see more of her drawings on her Instagram account.