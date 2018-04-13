St. Louis neighborhood watch group takes proactive approach to fight crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - People living in a south city neighborhood are taking the fight against crime into their own hands.

The neighborhood watch group called Rat Patrol drives through the Holly Hills neighborhood and other surrounding neighborhoods each night looking for suspicious activity.

The group started as a small effort more than three years ago and has grown to 25 members. The members drive, walk and bike around the neighborhood and keep in touch by using walkie-talkies.

The volunteers pay for their own gas in their cars but members said a local printing company donated "Rat Patrol" stickers for them to put on their car doors. Members said they never engage with someone who is up to no good, and always call police when they see something suspicious.