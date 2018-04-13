Members of Ugandan government visit St. Louis this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Members of the Ugandan Parliament, including Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker are visiting St. Louis.

The delegation met with Mayor Lyda Krewson and members of the Board of Aldermen Black Caucus Tuesday. Representatives from the East African nation are trying to build relationships and find partners who want to conduct business in their country.

"You have capital here looking for a place to go," said Oulanyah. "Uganda is a place that requires more investments."

The group is attending Reset America. Reset Africa Conference, which is hosted by Empowerment of Grace Church.

"This is a great way to bridge the gap between America and Africa," said Larita Rice, Pastor of Empowerment of Grace Church.

The conference kicked off Thursday at St. Louis City Hall. Empowerment of Grace Church is also hosting break out sessions during the evening. Sessions are also scheduled for Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Better Family Life.

This is the second time members of the Ugandan government have visited the Gateway City area.