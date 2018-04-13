Judge in Greitens privacy case will not rule on request to dismiss just yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A judge has said he won’t decide whether or not to dismiss the felony charge filed against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens until next week at the earliest.

There was a filing in the case Friday. The prosecution said it was sending exhibits to Greitens’ defense team. They included two pictures of emails of Gov. Greitens to his mistress, a picture of administration contacts, as well as a picture of a phone.

Nothing more is known about the items because of a gag order.

It has been a turbulent week the Greitens’ invasion of privacy case. It began Wednesday when the Missouri House special committee released its report.

The House committee said it found the mistress’ testimony credible. She testified to the committee that Greitens invaded her privacy by taking a photo of her when she was unclothed. She said some activities she had with the governor were nonconsensual. She also said Greitens slapped her.

Before the report was even released, the governor went on the attack.

“The people of Missouri see through this and they know far better than to trust one-sided, tabloid trash gossip that was produced in a secret report,” Greitens said Wednesday.

After being briefed on the report, Kirkwood Democrat Deb Lavender demanded Greitens resign.

“We haven’t seen the report yet, we’ve only seen small pieces of it. It’s very graphic and very disturbing,” she said.

Top-ranking Republicans, including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and Congresswoman Ann Wagner, called for Greitens to step down.

“Before issuing the report, the committee repeatedly gave the governor the opportunity to testify with his version of the facts. That invitation remains open,” Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson said.

On Thursday, Greitens’ lawyers accused St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of misconduct and gross incompetence. Greitens’ team claimed her office withheld, for several weeks, a video interview with the victim, and notes taken during the interview.

Gardner responded in a memorandum. She said when she realized the video worked and the notes did exist on Monday they turned them over to the defense on Wednesday. The memorandum said, “…the circuit attorney has acted properly to correct prior errors and misleading testimony.”

Both sides are due back in the courthouse Monday morning for a scheduled pre-trial meeting.