Investigation continues for cause of deck collapse in O’Fallon

O'FALLON, Ill. – O'Fallon city code enforcement officers returned Friday to the site of a home deck collapse that left multiple people injured.

The victim's family members said only a dozen people were on the second-story deck when it came crashing down Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of Winding Creek Court around 9 p.m.

"My wife called 911 and I ran over there and there were multiple people who had fallen down,” said neighbor Nathan Lown. “Multiple injuries and people hurt. Thank God nobody was underneath the patio. It came down so quickly, it was heart-wrenching.”

Five adults suffered minor injuries, but one person was critically injured. The group fell about 10 to 12 feet.

"(First responders) had them on stretchers when I was out back trying to help out,” Lown said. “Some had broken bones and burns."

The owner of the home said the deck was solid and had some posts replaced a few years ago because they were rotting. The family was having a gettogether after a burial.

The City of O'Fallon Administrator’s Office said investigators are waiting for the results to come back to determine what caused the deck to collapse.

There are no plans at this point to inspect other decks in the area pending the results. The chief said it appears the deck was aged, which may have contributed to the collapse.