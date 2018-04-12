× Woman, child on moped struck by vehicle in hit ‘n run accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman and 4-year-old girl were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in a north St. Louis County municipality.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the accident occurred after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Empress and Duke drives, located in Castle Point.

Witnesses said the woman and child were riding on a moped west on Empress when a vehicle—possibly a Pontiac with temporary tags—hit them, McGuire said.

The victims were said to be in stable condition and expected to survive.