Suspect charged in Bonnie Woodward murder

ALTON, Ill. – A 52-year-old Jerseyville man was charged Thursday with the murder of Bonnie Woodward, the Alton Police Department said.

The suspect, identified as Roger Carroll, is facing murder and kidnapping charges and one count of concealing a homicide. Prosecutors said Carroll had been linked to the case in 2010.

Woodward of East Alton, Illinois vanished June 25, 2010 from the parking lot of the Alton nursing home where she worked. Police conducted several searches of the area, including Carroll’s property, but did not find anything. Woodward was 48.

Prosecutors said Carroll shot and killed Woodward the day she went missing, and that he later burned her body.

Based on new information, authorities went back to Carroll's property earlier this week, using backhoes and hand shovels to search a very specific area in rugged and hilly part of the property.

Even Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons took part in the search.

“Sifting through mud and dirt and we’re all cold and muddy, some were wet, to methodically work together on the investigation to seek justice,” Simmons said.

Carroll was already in jail for domestic assault when he was charged with these latest crimes. Prosecutors said Carroll and Woodward knew each other but they wouldn't elaborate further in discussing that relationship and authorities refused to talk about a motive in the killing.