Home deck collapses in O’Fallon, Ill.

O’FALLON, Ill. – At least six people were injured Thursday in a deck collapse at an O’Fallon, Illinois residence.

According to Captain James Cavins, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Winding Creek.

Police said the deck became detached from the home and collapsed.

First responders said approximately 15 people were on the deck at the time of the collapse. The initial report indicated there were twice as many people on the deck.

Six people were hurt, with injuries ranging from broken bones to bruises and scratches.

The victims had gathered at the home following a funeral.