Suspicious toddler death in Jennings now ruled a homicide

JENNINGS, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in Jennings that occurred over the weekend.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, a two-year-old was found unresponsive in the 5600 block of Helen Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 8.

The child, identified as Cayden Carson, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was initially reported as a suspicious death but has since been reclassified as a homicide.

Police have made no arrests in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.