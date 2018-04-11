St. Louis Port Authority to contribute $2 million to new Blues practice facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — While the city of Maryland Heights is now taking the reins on building a new practice facility for the Blues, St. Louis County is still offering its support. The St. Louis Port Authority, an economic development board, has agreed to pay $500,000 for four years towards the project totaling $2 million.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, that money will be added to the nearly $40 million in bonds the city of Maryland Heights plans to issue to fund the project. Donations from the Blues and fees paid by the teams that use the complex will also contribute to covering the cost.

Besides giving the Blues a place to practice, the $78.5 million complex will include four ice rinks and cater to both youth hockey and other ice sports. It will be built near the Hollywood Casino.

The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation hopes to have the facility up and running by September 2019. To stay on schedule, crews will have to break ground by May or June 2018.