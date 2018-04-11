Read the Greitens report in its entirety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A special Missouri House committee investigating an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens released its findings Wednesday afternoon.

The much-anticipated report was public at 5 p.m. State representatives must now decide whether to impeach the governor.

The committee began its investigation after the governor was indicted in February. Greitens is accused of taking a nude photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair back in 2015, without that woman's consent.

You can read the 24-page report below in its entirety. (Please be advised, some of the content is graphic in nature and might not be suitable for younger audiences.)