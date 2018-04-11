Police looking for tips to solve ‘Steak n’ Shake’ armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - St. Peters police are looking for help identifying two individuals who may be involved in the armed robbery of a Steak n’ Shake.

St. Peters Police Officer Melissa Doss said on October 20th a man wearing the orange hoodie came into the Steak n’ Shake on Jungerman Road around midnight. She said employees said there was something off about the man. He came by myself, stayed for a few hours and didn’t order much. Doss said the man then left the restaurant abruptly and minutes later a robbery began.

She said the robber walked straight to the bathroom put on a skull mask and a hoodie then proceeded to go into the kitchen area and demand money at gunpoint.

Doss thinks that first individual was acting as a lookout for the robber and believes these two could be connected to other robberies in North County.

Cameras did not get a good shot of the suspect in the mask but they did of his possible accomplice. Doss said now all they need is a tip as to the identity of the individuals.

Police are offering a reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. You can call the St. Peters Crime Solvers line at 636-278-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous.