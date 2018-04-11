Missouri House to release Greitens report Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A special Missouri House committee investigating an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will release its findings Wednesday afternoon.

The much-anticipated report is scheduled to be made public at 5 p.m. After its release, Republican and Democratic leaders in Jefferson City will speak at the state capitol as will members of the special committee.

The House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight met again behind closed doors Tuesday at the capitol.

They are also slated to meet Wednesday in closed session before the report is released. The committee had been meeting for some time on the Greitens case and its members have said very little publicly to this point.

Once the report is delivered to the full State House of Representatives, members will decide on issues, including whether impeachment proceedings should begin against Governor Greitens.

While leaders in Jefferson City will be talking about the report, the public won’t hear much from the attorneys involved in the criminal case with the governor. On Tuesday, Judge Rex Burlison issued a gag order to prevent attorneys on both sides to refrain from talking publicly about the case.

Greitens’ defense team said the gag order could limit their ability to defend the governor especially with any potential findings that might come out in the House report.