High school students see ‘Hamilton’ as educational opportunity

ST. LOUIS – The innovative educational program that debuted at Hamilton on Broadway continued in St. Louis Wednesday.

Nearly 4,000 students and teachers from 42 local high schools attended the matinee performance of the musical at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Students had the opportunity to experience the musical after having spent several weeks in their classrooms studying American history through a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation’s Founding Fathers.

In addition to seeing a performance of Hamilton, students participated in a question and answer session with members of Hamilton cast.

Students representing various schools performed their original work they create based on their classroom studies: songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage in front of their peers.

The Hamilton Education Program is one of the several history education programs at the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Its president, James G. Basker, who devised the education program in New York in tandem with Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda producer Jeffery Seller, The Rockefeller Foundation and the NYC Department of Education adds, “This project is transformative. Hamilton has struck a chord with our nation’s students because it embodies what great history education is all about: bringing the past to life and fostering connections with the exceptional individuals and moments have made who we are. This program empowers students to reclaim their own narrative and empowers teachers to bridge classroom learning with the stage.”

Hamilton producer Jeffery Seller, who was instrumental in developing the Hamilton Education Program, say about the program in St. Louis, “Our goal is to ensure that students have a shot to see Hamilton and it’s words, music, and staging to further their understanding and enjoyment of American History, music and drama. We’ve had the pleasure of expanding the education program outside of New York in Los Angeles, Chicago and other cities around the country.”

The Hamilton producers made tickets for this educational partnership available for $70, $60 of which is subsidized by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation and the Steward Family Foundation. Tickets cost $10 for each student.

Hamilton is the story of American's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington 's right -hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, rap R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story America then, as told America now.