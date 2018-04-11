Accident on Lemay Ferry kills motorcyclist

MEHLVILLE, MO - Police said a motorcyclist was killed after an SUV collided with him on Lemay Ferry Road in front of Phillips 66/Texaco Gas Station. Police said the SUV continued on to hit a gas pump after and caused a fire.
Investigators said they received a call about the crash around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the motorcyclist was heading south on Lemay Ferry Road and the SUV was pulling out onto Lemay Ferry to head north when the two collided.
The owner of the gas station said all of the gas pumps are closed. Investigators said because a pole was knocked down an inspector needs to come out to see if the roof above the gas pumps is stable.
Police said the man driving the SUV is expected to be okay. The motorcyclist was killed. Police are not yet releasing his name.
38.508387 -90.322894