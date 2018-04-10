Thirsty thief leaves soda at scene, caught by his DNA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police caught a suspected thief with the help of a can of soda he left at the crime scene.

Calvin Whitlock, 46, is charged with burglary, theft and property damage.

According to court documents, Whitlock forced his way into an apartment unit in the 5800 block of Gravois Avenue in St. Louis August 11, 2015, stole a $500 television but left his opened soda behind.

Detectives said DNA on the soda matched Whitlock’s through a Combined DNA Index System hit.

Whitlock has a criminal history. He spent at least 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, convicted for tampering with a utility and in a separate case for distributing and manufacturing an illegal substance.

A spokesperson with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office said they just received the case from police Tuesday because it took time to complete the DNA lab report.