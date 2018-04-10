Surveillance video shows thieves rummaging through unlocked cars in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO - The Manchester Police Department responded to several reports of suspects entering vehicles and garages in the Country Lane Woods neighborhood early Sunday morning (April 8). According to investigators, in almost all of the cases, the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Police say criminals are generally opportunists so they're urging residents to “Close it, lock it and light it.”

In one home surveillance video, an individual can be seen opening a car door and going through it. In another surveillance video, two individuals are seen entering a garage where a vehicle was later reported stolen. Police said the garage was left open and the keys were in the car.

In another incident, a window was smashed on a locked vehicle and a purse was stolen. Neighbors estimate ten cars were hit.

Police are urging residents to keep their garage doors closed, and the doors to their homes and vehicles locked, and remove valuables from plain sight. Police also suggest leaving the porch light on all night and installing motion-activated lighting over the garage door.