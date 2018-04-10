Pubic input sought for Chouteau Greenway project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The city could be getting a major makeover in the walking path department. The project would be a new stretch of The Great Rivers Greenway. The design of the project is a public competition, and it's been narrowed down to the final four concepts.

A large goal of Chouteau Greenway would be to connect the Arch Grounds to Forest Park. Some of the designs look similar to the HighLine, an elevated walking space in New York that used to be a rail line. The project could be completed in as soon as three years and take as long as 15 years planners said.

Planners want to hear your thoughts on which concept is the best fit for our city. You can contact them and check out the final four designs here.