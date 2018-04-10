Missouri’S procedure for impeachment of an Executive Official

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Should the Special Legislative Committee investigating the charges against the governor begin the process of a possible impeachment, there are several procedures that would take place.

They come after the House Judiciary Committee releases their bipartisan findings which could be 200 pages.

As Governor Grietens and his legal team await the house judiciary findings Wednesday, they are well aware of the what could happen next.

Impeachment is not the same as finding someone guilty.

According to section 1 or article 7 of the Missouri Constitution, any Executive Official in the state is "liable to impeachment for crimes, misconduct, and habitual drunkenness, willful neglect of duty and corruption in office, incompetency, or any offense involving moral turpitude or oppression in office.

Once the full house gets the report, they will vote on whether articles of impeachment should begin. To move on the vote would need a majority plus one or 50 percent plus one.

That would mean the Senate would then select 7 eminent jurists, that's 7 sitting senators to decide the governor's fate. They are the judge and jury.

It would take 5 of the 7 jurists voting for impeachment in order to remove the governor.

There have been 10 impeachment cases in Missouri since 1825. The last impeachment case was in 2014 against Governor Jay Nixon. But that stopped with the House Judiciary Committee not sending the case to the full house.

The only time an elected official was removed from office was in 1994. Secretary of State Judith Moriarty was accused of backdating her sons filing for an election.

If Governor Greitens were to ever be removed from office, Lt. Governor Mike Parson a Republican, former senator and sheriff from Bolivar would be the new governor for the remainder of the term which runs until January of 2021.