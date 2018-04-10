× House Special Investigative Committee to release Greitens’ report Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Tuesday evening a press release was issued announcing the House Special Investigative Committee would release its Greitens’ reports Wednesday at 5 pm at the Capital building.

House Speaker Todd Richardson along with other House Republican leadership and committee members will hold a press conference at 6 pm in the north side gallery of the House Chambers.

Democrats will also hold a press conference at the same location following the Republican press conference.