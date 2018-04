Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — High Ridge, Missouri Native and MMA fighter Michael Chandler is 31-YEARs-OLD, 5'8" and 155 lbs OF IRON.

This Friday the 13th he plans to pound some bad luck onto his opponent Brandon Girtz at the Family Arena. It isn't often that he gets to fight in front of family and friends.

Bellator 197: Chandler vs. Girtz

5:30pm - 10:30pm Friday

The Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy.

St. Charles, Mo

More info: www.BellatorMMA.com