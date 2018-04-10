Heavy police presence called to west St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – It started as a call for a shooting on Clara in west St. Louis, but in the end, it left residents scratching their heads.

Police were called to the 6000 block Clara for a shooting just before 6 pm Tuesday evening. Police cordoned off the area leaving residents to wonder what was going on, as officer swarmed the neighborhood with weapons drawn and rifles at ready.

Officers tell Fox 2 they were looking for a suspect in the area but did not find him.

It may have been a prank.

The matter has been charged to the district level for further investigation.