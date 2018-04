Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO – Shortly after 8:30 pm Tuesday night a 2-alarm fire broke out at the Leisure Village Condominium complex off New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. The fire happened in the 3100 block of Leisurewood Court.

The Black Jack Fire Protection District is on the scene.

The fire could be seen from the basement of one condo unit, while smoke was billowing out the 2-story building.

No word on casualties as of yet.